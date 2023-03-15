Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $147.03 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004224 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $147.03 million and $3.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005600 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001308 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,816,759 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

