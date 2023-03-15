Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 749,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,613. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 375,645 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,167,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 262,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

