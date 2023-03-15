LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.36. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Research analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LiveOne by 737.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 777,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About LiveOne

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.