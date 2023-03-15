LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
LiveOne Stock Performance
Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.36. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Research analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, February 10th.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
