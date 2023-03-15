LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 8,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 20,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

