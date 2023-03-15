Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 5.0% in February

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Lizhi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lizhi Price Performance

LIZI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 108,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,928. Lizhi has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

