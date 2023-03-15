Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $474.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.66 and its 200-day moving average is $457.38. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

