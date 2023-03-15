Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Loncor Gold Stock Down 5.3 %

LONCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.40. Loncor Gold has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.50.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

