London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $2.13 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,049 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,905. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

