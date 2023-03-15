London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.83% of ProShares Ultra Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 79.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of UGL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. 117,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,647. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

