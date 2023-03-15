LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $72.07 million and $10.80 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00405838 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,839.18 or 0.27431988 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.