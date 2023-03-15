Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.72. 1,795,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

