Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

