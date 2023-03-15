LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $12.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.75. 1,620,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,726. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average of $232.72. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $165.46 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

