Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $40.37 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

