Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 358,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,882. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
