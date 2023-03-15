Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 358,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,882. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

