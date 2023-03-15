Magic Internet Money Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.77 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

