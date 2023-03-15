Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Update

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,610,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 45,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 6.4 %

Marathon Digital stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $90,200 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

