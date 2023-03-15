MARBLEX (MBX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.06 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00009825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $105.45 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 75.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00405466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,870.70 or 0.27406824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,051,206 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,051,206.44 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.41703986 USD and is up 12.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,299,219.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

