Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Marcus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.58. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Insider Activity at Marcus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Marcus by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Marcus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 1,181.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 645,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading

