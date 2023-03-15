Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.62) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.62). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of MRNS opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,990,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Antara Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

