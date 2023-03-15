Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Update

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 20,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

MRVL traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. 16,981,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247,453. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

