Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 109,322 shares traded.
Mateon Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Mateon Therapeutics
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mateon Therapeutics (MATN)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.