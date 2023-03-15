McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $227.98 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

