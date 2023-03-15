McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.84. 604,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

