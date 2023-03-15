MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Lifted by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $845,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,770,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 346,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,936. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

