Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 162.25 ($1.98). Approximately 141,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 483,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.05).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.28) price objective for the company.

Medica Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £194.00 million, a PE ratio of 2,633.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

Featured Articles

