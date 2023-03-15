Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.86

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 4461509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,630,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.