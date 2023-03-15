Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.8% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

MRK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. 2,622,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517,829. The company has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

