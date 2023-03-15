Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
Mestek Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.
About Mestek
Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
