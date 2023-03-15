Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Meta Data Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Meta Data stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 3,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Meta Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

About Meta Data



Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

