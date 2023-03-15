Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $230.00 at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 7.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $503.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

