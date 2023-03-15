MetLife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.43

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.43 and last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 853296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $6,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in MetLife by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 260,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 219,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

