MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,450. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

