MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

LMT traded down $7.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.25. The company had a trading volume of 260,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.38. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

