MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,804,000 after buying an additional 387,584 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after buying an additional 288,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,089,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. 165,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,843. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

