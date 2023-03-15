MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LG Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LPL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 39,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.44. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.