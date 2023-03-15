Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Shares Down 2.4%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Micron Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

