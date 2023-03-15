Microsoft Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average of $245.09. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

