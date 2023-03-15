Midas (MIDAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.73 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Midas has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $8,258.60 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00005816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00401224 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.21 or 0.27120079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41820783 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,234.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.