Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $7.07 Million in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 719,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

NYSE CVII remained flat at $10.09 on Wednesday. 411,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,019. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

