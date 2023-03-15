Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 434,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,133. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

