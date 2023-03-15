Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 6,400 Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,350 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

