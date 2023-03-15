Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 30,659 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of iRobot as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $69.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on iRobot in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.