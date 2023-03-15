Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBPFF shares. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

