MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $404.22

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 404.22 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 402 ($4.90). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 408 ($4.97), with a volume of 32,621 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLE. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.73) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £234.64 million, a PE ratio of 893.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 403.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 3,777.78%.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

