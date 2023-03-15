Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,837. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.