Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,837. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.