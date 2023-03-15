Monero Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $147.34 or 0.00598001 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $93.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,663.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00312775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00075323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00506542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,252,888 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.