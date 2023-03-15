MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 3.7%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.38 and last traded at $212.18. Approximately 1,494,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,814,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

