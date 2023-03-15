Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Emelie Tirre Sells 1,251 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emelie Tirre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Emelie Tirre sold 37,839 shares of Monster Beverage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $3,898,552.17.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. 1,616,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,444. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $73.99 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

Monster Beverage’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.