Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

MCAA stock remained flat at $10.62 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $3,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $4,423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

